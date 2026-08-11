Appleton house fire causes $70K in damage

APPLETON (NBC 26) — No one was hurt in a house fire that caused an estimated $70,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon in Appleton, according to the Appleton Fire Department.

Firefighters said crews were called around 1:50 p.m. to the 2600 block of North Bennett Street for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found the home filled with smoke and confirmed no one was inside. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, the department said.

No injuries were reported, as all occupants evacuated safely. Firefighters also removed two cats from the home, while a third cat remained in a crawl space but appeared unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said smoke alarms were sounding and functioning properly.

The Appleton Fire Department also reminded residents to invest in renters insurance.