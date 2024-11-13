Watch Now
Appleton house fire causes $120K in damages, firefighters say

<b>Appleton Fire Department</b>
APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Fire Department says a fire at a home Tuesday night caused $120,000 in damages.

Firefighters say they were called at around 7:30 p.m. for a structure fire along Welcome Circle road. Fire and smoke was coming out of a home and nearing another house next door. Crews say the house next door was protected from the flames and the entire fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Firefighters say all people living at the home got out safety. Nobody was hurt.

Authorities are still working to determine a cause. Investigators say smoke alarms were working properly.

