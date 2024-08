APPLETON (NBC 26) — An Appleton home suffered about $150,000 in damages in a fire.

Appleton Fire Rescue said in a news release the fire happened at 12:10 Tuesday afternoon in the 4900 block of North Applebend Drive.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the garage when they arrived.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

A bystander rescued a dog that was inside the home.

Nobody was hurt.

Firefighters say the homeowners were not home during the fire.