Appleton high school teacher arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A teacher at Fox Valley Lutheran High School has been arrested for alleged possession of child pornography, according to the Appleton Police Department.

James R. Neujahr was arrested by school resource officers from the APD Wednesday. At this time, it does not appear that any students at the school were harmed, according to APD.

The case originated from an online tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Neujahr has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography. The investigation remains active and the APD said it urges anyone with information related to the case to contact the department.

