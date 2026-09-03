Appleton Fire Department mourns passing of retired Deputy Chief James Mauthe

The Appleton Fire Department is mourning the passing of retired Deputy Chief James "Jim" Mauthe, who served the department for 33 years.

Mauthe began his career with the Appleton Fire Department in February 1952 as a firefighter. Over the years, he served in numerous roles, including Driver/Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief of Training, First Assistant Chief, and Deputy Chief.

He retired in March 1985 after more than three decades of service to the City of Appleton.

As the department's oldest living retired member, Mauthe remained connected to the department long after his retirement. Last year, he had the opportunity to once again ride on restored Old Engine No. 5, the same 1928 Seagrave pumper he learned to drive early in his career.

Mauthe passed away at 97 years old, one month shy of his 98th birthday.

The department extended its condolences to Mauthe's family, friends, and the generations of Appleton firefighters who had the opportunity to know him.

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