Appleton Fire Department dedicates new bell at Fire Station No. 1

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Fire Department dedicated a new bell to the department.

According to Captain Jeff Nelessen, the ringing of a bell has long been a symbol associated with the life of a firefighter.

The original bell was given to a local school many years ago. Recently, a replica of the bell was cast and painted to be housed at Fire Station No.1.

Thanks to the support of community members, including Bergstrom Automotive, Miron Construction, De Pere Foundry and Profile Finishing Systems, the project was made possible.

“This is the community's bell, this is not just our bell, as members of the community made this bell possible today. It is as much their bell as it is ours, we’re just honored to house it,” said Captain Jeff Nelessen.

Now, with the addition of the new bell, the Appleton Fire Department can appropriately honor its fallen comrades.

"Without having that bit of history in the past, we weren't able to appropriately honor our comrades, so from this day moving forward our bell will now be able to allow us to do that," said Captain Nelessen.

The ringing of the bell will be reserved for special events, such as the passing of the guards, the appointment of a new chief, or to mourn a fallen comrade.

As the bell rings out across the city, it serves as a reminder of the Appleton Fire Department’s service.