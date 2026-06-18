Appleton fire causes $70K in damage

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A fire caused about $70,000 in damage to a home in Appleton on Thursday afternoon, according to the Appleton Fire Department.

Firefighters said they responded to the 1300 block of East Calumet Street at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire. Witnesses reported smoke coming from the roof of the single-family home.

After confirming smoke and flames inside, crews brought the fire under control within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, according to the department. The homeowner was not home at the time, but one pet is unaccounted for and is believed to have fled when crews arrived.