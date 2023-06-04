Appleton duplex garage fire causes significant damages

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Fire Department responded to a garage fire at a duplex Saturday night that caused significant damages and made the residences uninhabitable.

According to officials, crews received a call indicating smoke and flames were visible from attached garages at a duplex located in the 2700 block of East Theodore Lane in Appleton.

First arriving units saw both garages were fully engulfed in flames and used multiple lines to extinguish the fire while searching the living areas of both units for occupants.

The Appleton Fire Department reports none of the duplex occupants were injured but the fire made the residences uninhabitable. Damage to the building and contents is estimated to be $175,000.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.