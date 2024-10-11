Appleton duplex fire causes $250K in damages, four pets rescued, firefighters say

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Four pets were rescued in a duplex fire in Appleton on Friday morning.

The Appleton Fire Department says crews were called for a structure fire in the 3500 block of North Juanita Lane.

Firefighters found flames coming from the garage of a duplex when they arrived. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

Firefighters say one person was checked out for smoke inhalation. Crews also rescued two birds, a dog, and a lizard. There were no other injuries.

The fire caused $250,000 in damages to the duplex.

Investigators are working to find what caused the fire. They say smoke alarms were not going off when firefighters arrived.

The Appleton Fire Department wants homeowners and tenants to check their smoke alarms every month.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the risk of dying in a fire is cut by 60 percent when there are working smoke alarms in your home.