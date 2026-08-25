Appleton committee to review proposed data center moratorium

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An Appleton committee is set to consider a proposed 18-month moratorium on large data centers in the city, according to an agenda published by city officials.

The Appleton Plan Commission will meet Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to review a resolution that would pause development of data centers 20,000 square feet or larger while the city studies possible zoning and regulatory changes.

The proposal was introduced by Alderpersons Chad Firkus, Katie Fenton and Alex Hayden and referred to the commission by the Appleton Common Council on Aug. 19.

Supporters cite concerns about the rapid growth of AI-related infrastructure, saying some large data centers can require massive amounts of electricity and water, potentially straining utilities and increasing infrastructure costs.

The resolution would also classify standalone data centers as industrial uses under city zoning rules and calls for regional and state collaboration on long-term regulations.

Sponsors said the proposal is aimed at large standalone facilities and would not affect smaller data centers operated by businesses such as banks, insurers or health care systems.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers on the sixth floor of Appleton City Hall.