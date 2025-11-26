Appleton city hall, library closed due to power outage

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton City Hall and the Appleton Public Library will be closed for the rest of the day due to a power outage affecting parts of downtown Appleton, according to a media release from the Appleton mayor's office.

City Hall will also be closed for the holiday on Thursday and Friday and is scheduled to re-open on Monday.

The library will be closed for Thanksgiving but will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of Appleton says it will release more updates about the outage as details become available.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, WeEnergies listed 510 customers without power in the downtown Appleton area due to a pole equipment problem.