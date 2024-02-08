Appleton Christmas Eve shooting suspect pleads not guilty

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The man charged in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting in downtown Appleton was back in court Thursday.



The man accused of killing another man on Christmas Eve in downtown Appleton was back in court Thursday. I’m Olivia Acree, your Appleton Neighborhood reporter with the latest on the case.

Twenty-one-year-old Elliot Campbell pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. Prosecutors have charged him with first-degree intentional homicide.

He's accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Elijah Dodson in a food truck line on Christmas Eve.

“That's punishable by up to … imprisonment for life. Do you understand that charge and that potential penalty?” said Judge Mitchell J. Metropulos.

“Yes sir,” said Elliot Campbell.

“And what plea do you enter to that charge today?” said Metropulos.

“Not guilty,” said Campbell.

Campbell is due back in court on April 19th for a status conference.