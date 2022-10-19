Appleton begins first year of vacuum leaf collection

APPLETON (NBC 26) — For the first time, Appleton is using vacuum equipment to collect leaves. It’s part of the City’s multi-year plan to transition away from placing leaves in the street to help reduce phosphorus in the waterways.

“Our current practice of placing leaves in and collecting leaves from the street creates an environment where phosphorus from the leaves drain into our storm sewer system and eventually our waterways,” said Nate Loper, deputy director of public works – operations. “Too much phosphorus leads to increased growth of algae, which can be harmful to both wildlife and people.”

Appleton residents can view the City’s 2022 Leaf Collection map to determine if they are located in one of two vacuum areas.

Those in the vacuum areas are encouraged to rake leaves to the terrace close to the curb without going into the street and place leaves away from objects like mailboxes, parked cars, fire hydrants, and trees. Residents should bag or bundle branches and other yard waste; do not mix with leaves.

Residents who have not received a postcard titled “Important 2022 Fall Leaf Collection Information” from the City or are unsure if they are in a vacuum area should rake their leaves into the street gutter as normal.

Residents are encouraged to call the Appleton public works customer service at 920-832-5580 with questions.