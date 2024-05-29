Appleton Area School District offering free meals this summer

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Area School District will be offering free breakfast and lunch this summer to children 18 years and under.

AASD says children do not need to attend school in the district. There is also no need to sign up.

AASD says those 18 and older who are mentally or physically disabled and participate in a public or private non-profit school program may also get free meals.

The Summer Food Service Program begins on June 10.

More information about where meals will be served can be found HERE.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is managed by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.