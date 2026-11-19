APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton is hitting the brakes on large-scale data centers after the Common Council unanimously approved a 12-month moratorium Wednesday. The decision gives city leaders time to examine potential impacts on the community.

The moratorium comes despite there not being any known proposals for a large-scale data center in Appleton. City leaders say they want to be proactive rather than wait until a developer comes forward.

WATCH THE FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE:

Appleton approves 12-month pause on large-scale data centers, citing community concerns

"We do believe that the risk is low, but we didn't want to be caught flatfooted if something happened," said District 3 Alderperson Brad Firkus, who helped introduce the moratorium.

Why Appleton is taking action

Firkus says residents have raised concerns about the potential impacts of large-scale data centers, including electricity costs, water usage and noise.

"People are concerned about costs that can be passed off to them through electricity," Firkus said.

While water and wastewater demands are also considerations, Firkus says Appleton's history as a manufacturing community could make those concerns less significant locally.

Noise, however, is something he hopes the city can address through zoning regulations.

"People living close to some of these facilities have noticed the impact in their quality of living," Firkus said. "So that's one of the biggest things I'm hoping we can address through the zoning code."

Firkus says Appleton has limited opportunities for a development of this size, but a large retail or industrial property could potentially be repurposed into a data center in the future.

Health advocates raise concerns about pollution

Beyond electricity costs and noise, health advocates say the environmental impacts of large-scale data centers deserve attention.

Abby Novinska-Lois, executive director of Healthy Climate Wisconsin, says her organization has been working with communities across the state to share research about potential health risks associated with hyperscale data centers.

"I think from what we know from the health information, air pollution is by far going to be our biggest health concern," Novinska-Lois said.

She points to diesel generators used at data center facilities and the increased electricity demand needed to power them as potential sources of pollution.

According to Novinska-Lois, those concerns extend to respiratory conditions, cardiovascular health and other potential effects associated with air pollution.

Novinska-Lois says the issue has brought together people of different ages, backgrounds and political affiliations across Wisconsin.

"We are seeing like high school students right next to grandparents, Republicans next to Democrats," she said. "It doesn't matter what party you're from, what your background is."

What happens during the next 12 months?

With the moratorium approved, Appleton's Community Development Department will work on potential zoning regulations for large-scale data centers.

Firkus says council members will continue meeting with city staff and gathering feedback from residents to help shape those regulations.

For Firkus, public input has already played an important role in getting the issue before the Common Council.

"This was something that people were sending emails starting to ask questions about," Firkus said. "So this was something that was very much citizen prompted."

Novinska-Lois says local moratoriums give communities an opportunity to evaluate potential developments before they move forward. However, she believes additional protections are also needed at the state level.

"Cities and villages, they cannot do it alone," she said.