Appleton and Neenah ice arenas seek $4-5 million for repairs

Skaters in the Fox Valley are anxious to keep their facilities intact.



Appleton Ice Center and Neenah Ice Arena are fundraising for millions in repairs and renovations

Construction is expected to begin in March of 2025

Community hockey and skating groups kicked off fundraising efforts Saturday

The Appleton Area Youth Hockey organization is launching a major fundraising effort to raise between $4 and $5 million for urgent repairs needed at the Appleton Ice Center and the Neenah Ice Arena.

Adam Brand, president of Appleton Area Youth Hockey, said that both facilities require significant updates to remain operational.

Tamara Rozmarynowski, the board secretary for Appleton Ice said, “These are aging facilities that require a lot of maintenance. We need to raise funds to keep these sports alive and thriving for many years to come.”

The rinks serve a wide range of players, from youth teams to collegiate levels. According to Brand, nearly 1,000 kids are involved in youth hockey programs that utilize these arenas.

“Both organizations are growing, and our high school teams will continue to expand,” he said.

Hailey, a player with the Fox Valley Blades, described her connection to the sport, saying, “It’s like my second family; I love everybody.”

To kick off their fundraising efforts, the hockey organization hosted an event called “Drop the Puck to Save the Future.” The event ran for 13 hours Saturday.

Brand highlighted that the fundraising is not limited to hockey.

“We have club seats for Packers games, tickets for Blackhawks games, and a suite for a Gambler game at the Resch Center,” he said.

The repairs are critical not only for current players but also for future generations of hockey players in Northeast Wisconsin.

Construction for both ice arenas are expected to start after the hockey season, which is in March of 2025.