Appleton airport welcomes rush of football fans ahead of NFL Draft

Football fans from all corners of the country packed Appleton International Airport as Green Bay gets to ready to host the 2025 NFL Draft.

Whether flying in from San Antonio, Pittsburgh, or Washington, D.C., thousands of visitors touched down with one thing in common: their love for the game.

“Philly, baby! I’m from Philly, baby, let’s get it! You know, Eagles baby, let’s get it! Dilly dilly!” a group of Eagles fans shouted, grinning as they strutted through the terminal.

“I’m coming from Pittsburgh,” said Christopher Chaker, proudly repping his Las Vegas Raiders. Chaker says this will be his fifth NFL Draft he has attended.

“San Antonio, Texas!” said Bonnie Johns. Johns arrived adorned in a Packers cheese bra and a bratwurst necklace to boot.

“I live in Springfield, Virginia, outside of Washington, D.C., but born and raised in Appleton,” said Packers fan Mickie Sullivan.

Later in the day, Cowboys fans Emily McKee and Tina Rainey flew in from Dallas.

“It’s our year! No I’m just kidding, we know better," the duo joked, laughing and smiling as they stepped off their flight.

Meanwhile, brothers Mark and Jeff Neiss moved away from Wisconsin years ago, but always find a way to come home.

"I just want to see the crowds and the excitement around Green Bay getting the draft for the change," Mark commented.

“Everybody thinks it’s just this little town with nothing but cheese curds and maybe beer,” Jeff added. “But we have an opportunity to show people how delightful we are, how fun we are. Growing up here was amazing, so coming back feels like home.”

To handle the massive influx of visitors, Appleton International Airport started planning for it months ago. But after all the flights landed and people got where they needed to go, workers themselves began to take in the fun, too.

“This is just a whole lot of fun for myself and my entire team,” said Abe Weber, Airport Director. “Being able to host all these people for the draft after months and months of preparation and finally to have this week arrive, it is just a great feeling.”

Weber says the airport also has some farewell tailgates on Saturday and Sunday planned to wish departing football fans a safe trip home.