Appleton airport loses $1.5M federal funding for solar, microgrid project

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Federal funding for a sustainable energy system at Appleton International Airport has been canceled, according to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.).

According to Baldwin, the $1.5 million grant was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and would have been used to install a solar array and microgrid system with battery storage.

Baldwin's office said Friday that the Department of Transportation (DOT) discontinued the grant, saying the project did not meet agency priorities.

In response to the cancellation, Appleton International Airport Director Abe Weber said the airport will continue to pursue federal and state funding for similar projects.

"[...] Canceling this project would not affect ATW’s long-term strategy for using sustainable energy sources throughout our facilities," Weber said. "Moving forward, we’ll continue to pursue federal and state funding for projects of this nature to conserve energy costs and be good stewards of public dollars invested in the airport."

Airport officials said the project would have funded a microgrid and solar photovoltaic (PV) system planned for the new concourse. The project had not yet started.