Appleton airport adds non-stop summer flight to Oregon

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Wisconsin travelers will now be able to fly non-stop to Portland, Oregon starting on June 15 from Appleton International Airport.

The announcement comes from a nationwide route expansion by Allegiant Airlines.

A non-stop flight will service to Portland, Oregon on Thursdays and Sundays binging on June 15 through August 13.

“We are proud to partner with Allegiant to open up more vacation destinations for Wisconsin travelers,” said Abe Weber, Appleton airport director in a press release. “It’s clear consumers in our state and the Upper Peninsula are planning their vacations through the Appleton airport for the convenience of our non-stop flights.”

The Portland Airport is located in close proximity to the Cascade Mountain range and stately peaks like Mt. Hood, Mt. Saint Helens or the Columbia River George.

Allegiant has been flying out of Appleton since 2013, expanding the number of flights serving the airport and also increased the size of planes to now fly Airbus 320 planes that seat up to 186 passengers.

“Our partnership with Allegiant Airlines is one more example of how the Appleton International Airport is one of the economic engines of the Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin,” said Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson in a press release. “We’re proud of the growth of this service for both vacation and business travelers.”

Airport officials say the new summer flight comes just before the busy spring break travel season. Travelers are advised to start making plans for spring and summer break trips now to get the best fares and most convenient flights.

To learn more about trips to Oregon and other flights out of Appleton International Airport, visit atwairport.com.