Allegiant Air pilots demand action amid stalled contract negotiations

Tensions are escalating at Allegiant Air as pilots gathered in Appleton to voice their frustrations over contract negotiations that have stretched on for nearly four years. Chants of "Ready to strike" echoed as Captain Aaron Adrian led the group, urging the airline to take immediate action.

“We’ve been negotiating for nearly four years,” Adrian stated emphatically. “This group has been more than patient. Now, we’re demanding action.”

The pilots are seeking market-based contracts that reflect their contributions to the airline. Adrian highlighted a stark disparity, claiming that Allegiant pilots are currently compensated between 40% and 45% below their industry peers. According to data from Indeed.com, the average salary for Allegiant pilots is approximately $96,492, in sharp contrast to $128,000 for United pilots and $214,000 for those at Delta.

Adrian warned that the company’s inaction could lead to a loss of talent. “The legacy airlines are getting ready to hire,” he said. “I’m confident that we will lose a lot of pilots. At one point, we were losing two to three pilots per day to other airlines.”

While the chants among the pilots hinted at a potential work stoppage, Adrian reassured them that they would continue to fly for now. “Currently, we have six mediation days scheduled this month,” he explained. “We are hoping that the company comes to the table. If not, we will move forward with aggressive plans to escalate this fight.”

As negotiations continue, the outcome remains uncertain, but the pilots are resolute in their commitment to pushing for a fair resolution. They insist that the time for change is now.

Allegiant sent us a statement on the situation;

"Allegiant is currently in mediation with the Teamsters Local 2118 to finalize an agreement. We are committed to the negotiating process through the National Mediation Board and hope our pilots union is committed as well. We have offered competitive wages -- starting with an immediate average increase in hourly wages of 50% with an average 70% increase over 5 years. Additionally, we have offered a significant increase in retirement benefits, long-term disability, and extensive scheduling and quality of life improvements.

We look forward to completing this process to ensure our pilots receive an agreement they can be proud of.

