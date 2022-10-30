Watch Now
All treats, no tricks at First United Methodist Church's Trunk-or-Treat

It was all treats with no tricks at First United Methodist Church as families came together for trunk-or-treating, games and crafts to celebrate Halloween.
Posted at 5:53 PM, Oct 30, 2022
APPLETON (NBC 26) — It was the perfect fall day with no tricks, just treats and fun, for the community at First United Methodist Church's Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday in Appleton.

"This is just such a good opportunity for us as a ministry team to reach out to the community," Markus Wegenast, First United Methodist Church Lead Pastor, said.

Families went from car to car as parents and community members handed out candy.

The fun continued inside with games, crafts, cookie decorating and a cake walk. There were also fall foods, and people showed off their best Halloween costumes.

Debbie Tidwell, First United Methodist Church Director of Children and Family Ministries, said the church has been putting on the event for several years, and the community gets excited every year.

"It's just great to see the children smile while having fun in a safe environment and see their parents too, having joy watching the kids getting candy, playing games and learning about Jesus," Wegenast said.

The event comes just before trick-or-treating in Appleton, which will be held on Monday, October 31, from 4-8 p.m.

