A trick or a treat? Unexpected Halloween snowfall gets mixed reaction in Appleton

Appleton experienced an unexpected Halloween snowfall of four and a half inches, leading to lots of reactions.

While some appreciated the rare snowfall, others had to adapt to the road conditions.

Appleton's director of public works, explained that the city's snow crews were prepared for early snow but that their response depended on the changing weather conditions.

If four and half inches of snow weren’t in your Halloween plans, you’re not the only one. I'm your Appleton neighborhood reporter, Olivia Acree, and I asked the city’s public works if they were prepared for the snow.

“We like to be ready at the beginning of October for well this very reason,” said Block.

Appleton director of public works, Danielle Block, says the snow crews were out around 7 a.m. but it all depends on mother nature.

“Our crew leads have an eye on the road and make the call as they see conditions changing,” said Block.

Samantha Kunstman felt right at home in Halloween snow.

“A dream come true in my opinion I really wanted my son to see snow because he’s never seen snow,” said Kunstman.

She’s visiting from her new home in Florida.

“Waking up to white Halloween was a dream come true,” said Kunstman.

But Michael Mirkes lives in Wrightstown, and he didn't feel that same excitement.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was golfing just a couple days ago,” said Mirkes.

He opted to work from home because of the road conditions.

“Usually, people aren’t quite used to snow on the ground on the road, so I heard that there were quite a few accidents,” said Mirkes.

Kunstman said the same thing about the roads.

“On the first snow it’s like whoa whoa whoa what’s going on,” said Kunstman.

Both hope changes come as winter approaches.

Next time we see snow the city says it's prepared and the roads should be cleared up.