55-year-old man, dog found deceased after Grand Chute fire

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — A 55-year-old male and a dog were found deceased after a duplex fire broke out in Grand Chute.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 600 block of South Olson Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Sunday night, for a report of black smoke and fire inside a home.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire showing inside one side of a single-story duplex, crews were able to quickly knock down the fire.

A deceased 55-year-old male and a deceased dog were found inside the home. The victim's name has not been released at this time.

The Red Cross is assisting three adults who were displaced from the duplex fire.

An investigation to find the cause of the fire is being led by the Grand Chute Fire Department, Grand Chute Police Department, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, which is standard practice after a fatality.

Additional agencies that provided support at the scene include: Grand Chute Police Department, Greenville Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, Outagamie County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team, and WE Energies.

