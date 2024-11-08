27-year-old Neenah man killed in deadly wrong-way driver crash

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A 27-year-old man from Neenah has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on I-41 at County Highway A in Outagamie County near Appleton.

According to a news release from the State Patrol the crash happened at 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5th.

Investigators believe the man was driving south on the highway before crashing with an SUV that was heading north in the southbound lane. The SUV was driven by a 77-year-old woman from Hortonville. She received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.