Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFox CitiesAppleton

Actions

27-year-old Neenah man killed in deadly wrong-way driver crash

According to a news release from the State Patrol the crash happened at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, November 5th
Two fatal crashes in Winnebago County reported over the weekend
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Burke, Amy
Two fatal crashes in Winnebago County reported over the weekend
Posted

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A 27-year-old man from Neenah has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on I-41 at County Highway A in Outagamie County near Appleton.

According to a news release from the State Patrol the crash happened at 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5th.

Investigators believe the man was driving south on the highway before crashing with an SUV that was heading north in the southbound lane. The SUV was driven by a 77-year-old woman from Hortonville. She received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fox Cities Reporters.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters