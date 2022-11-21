2 killed, 9 injured in multiple crashes on I-41

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A crash on I-41 in Outagamie County near Appleton that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3:27 p.m. resulted in two fatalities and nine injuries.

In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a single-vehicle rollover crash took place on I-41 at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County resulting in the slowing and backup of traffic in the northbound lanes.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was extracted from the vehicle. They were later arrested for operating under the influence of a restricted controlled substance.

Due to the slowing of traffic, a pickup truck swerved into the median ditch to avoid a vehicle that was slowing down due to the backup of traffic.

The truck rolled over and a male passenger was ejected from the vehicle, the truck went back onto its wheels, and collided with a trailer.

A pregnant female was listed as the driver of the pickup truck. They sustained life-threatening injuries and were flown by helicopter to the hospital.

The passenger of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

All lanes of Interstate 41 were shut down for two and a half hours for the helicopter to land.

During that time, there was a five-vehicle crash and several other minor crashes reported.

Numerous patients were transported by ambulance to the hospital with injuries.

A male driver of a vehicle involved in the crash was produced deceased at the scene.

Fox Valley Metro Police Department will complete a crash and OWI investigation for the driver that was arrested in the rollover.

Wisconsin State Patrol will complete a total crash investigation.

Fox Valley Metro Police Department, Appleton Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff's Office and numerous local fire and EMS departments responded

to the crashes.

No other information has been released at this time.