2 families displaced by duplex fire in Appleton; Red Cross aiding

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Two families are displaced following a duplex fire in Appleton.

This comes after firefighters were called at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a duplex in the 300 block of East Winnebago Street, according to a news release from the Appleton Fire Department.

Crews found heavy smoke on the second floor of the duplex when they arrived. The fire was under control within 20 minutes, according to the release.

Firefighters said nobody was hurt. The Red Cross is helping the two families who were displaced.

Firefighters said they did not find properly working smoke alarms in the home.

The duplex suffered about $60,000 in damages.