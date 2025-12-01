18-year-old charged in deadly crash to be arraigned Wednesday

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old charged with first-degree intentional homicide has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Carter Green appeared in front of an Outagamie County judge Monday. He is charged in connection to a deadly crash that killed 27-year-old Casey Sjoberg in October.

Green was allegedly driving at least 100 miles an hour when he crashed into Sjoberg's car. Police say Green's blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, according to a criminal complaint.

In the days following the crash, around 100 friends and family of Sjoberg gathered for a vigil to remember him. At the time, NBC 26's Appleton neighborhood reporter Kyle Langellier spoke with Luke Vandenheubel, a friend of Sjoberg's who was in the car with him and survived the crash.

"I can't remember much, I remember we were just cruising and next thing I know I wake up in a hospital," Vandenheubel said. "I think it just goes to show how quick things can change like that."

Green is due back in court Wednesday for an arraignment.