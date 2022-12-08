12 pounds of fentanyl seized in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Investigators from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group - Drug Unit (LWAM) alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) completed its largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history during the week of Dec 5.

Approximately 12 pounds of fentanyl, around 54,000 pills with a street value worth over $500,000 and a firearm was seized as a result of an investigation by LWAM and DEA.

“Fentanyl is incredibly dangerous and has fueled the recent rise in overdose deaths in Wisconsin,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thanks to the hard work of law enforcement on the local, state, and federal level, approximately 12 pounds of this deadly narcotic is off the streets.”

The seizure resulted in a search warrant that was executed at an Appleton residence, two people were arrested.

“The Appleton Police Department recognizes the devastating impact these and other illicit drugs have on the citizens of our community,” said Appleton Police Department Assistant Chief Polly Olson. “Our officers work diligently to aggressively investigate drug-related complaints with the hope of reducing the life-changing impacts on those affected by the illegal drug trade. The quantity and quality of the fentanyl seized yesterday were highly potent, with fentanyl accounting for most drug overdose deaths in the United States. We appreciate the assistance from our law enforcement partners as we work together to keep the Fox Valley a safe place to live and work.”

The names of the two who were arrested have not been released at this time due to an ongoing investigation and pending issuance of formal criminal charges.

LWAM is a multijurisdictional task force comprised of investigations from 15 participating law enforcement agencies within Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Calumet Counties. Their mission is the investigation and enforcement of both state and federal drug trafficking laws with the goal of preventing the flow of illegal and dangerous drugs into the communities within the aforementioned counties.