Appleton woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing child pornography

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — A 38-year-old Appleton woman has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

According to a press release, Charlotta A. Belgum was sentenced Monday to 240 months in federal prison by Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach.

Upon the completion of her twenty-year federal prison sentence, Belgum will spend the remainder of her life on supervised release. She will also have to register as a sex offender under state and federal law.

According to the press release, Belgum created child pornography using a child and sent it over the internet to a person in Texas.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Griesbach noted that Belgum’s crime was “of great magnitude and despicable” in nature.

Judge Griesbach also emphasized the profound impact of the crime on Belgum’s victims.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice.