Apple officially announced the iPhone 15; here’s what’s new

Apple just announced its newest iPhone models, and fans of the popular smartphone have a lot of new features to geek out on!

According to Apple’s official product press release, customers can pre-order either the iPhone 15 or the iPhone 15 Plus beginning Friday, Sept. 15. In-person retail sales begin, with limited availability, Friday, Sept. 22.

For iPhone users who want new colors for their smartphones, Apple has something for everyone. Both phones will be available in black, blue, green, yellow and pink.

One of the few things that will remain the same on the iPhone 15 series is the display size: 6.1 inches for the iPhone 15 and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 15 Plus.

However, that’s where the similarities end with this enhanced smartphone.

The display may be the same size, but both new iPhone models feature a new advanced technology called Dynamic Island and a Super Retina XDR display. The screen brightness will be also able to be adjusted brighter for better photo and video quality.

What does this mean for the average consumer? Apple says the Dynamic Island technology makes the Maps experience better for following directions on the screen, as well as the touch controls for music and more. A higher-quality display means improved interactions in gaming, live messaging and streaming apps.

The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have an upgraded camera featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, which captures photos with more detail and has better autofocusing ability. The new 2x Telephoto option “gives users three optical-quality zoom levels—0.5x, 1x and 2x—for the first time on an iPhone dual-camera system,” the release states.

Lower light environments will be easier to capture thanks to the camera’s improved Night mode, which can automatically switch to Portrait mode when the user taps the screen. No more fumbling to change the settings to capture a special memory at a moment’s notice!

One of the most significant upgrades to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is the addition of a USC-C connector. This universal connector replaces Apple’s proprietary lightning cable, which many users disliked because of its inability to be used with other devices. Now, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus users can use the same cord to charge their phone, Mac, iPad and new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). The phone can also be charged wirelessly via MagSafe and Qi2 chargers.

The big question, of course, is how much the new iPhones cost.

Apple announced that the iPhone 15 base price will start at $799, or $33.29 monthly. The iPhone 15 Plus price begins at $899, or $37.45 monthly. Prices increase based on storage capability, including 128 GB, 256GB and 512 GB.

Are you thinking about upgrading?

