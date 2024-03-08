Amazon is offering a year of free Grubhub Plus delivery

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been holding off on getting an Amazon Prime membership, the online retail giant has made things a little more appetizing. Prime members can now sign up to get a free year of Grubhub+, the restaurant delivery service that makes takeout easier by letting users order on the fly from local eateries and national chains.

The perk isn’t automatic for Prime members, but it may as well be. If you’re already logged in as a member, the signup page on Amazon Prime takes you right to Grubhub, where you’re prompted to either sign in or create a new account. From there, you link up that account with Amazon. That starts your free year of Grubhub+, after which you’ll be automatically charged the regular monthly rate of $9.99. But you can always cancel at any time.

Grubhub

So what does the account get you? The ability to order food from Grubhub’s vast library of local restaurants, many of which you might already know and crave. Grubhub+ members enjoy lower fees for food deliveries from partner restaurants — and no delivery fee at all for orders over $12. Service fees may still apply, though they too are at a lower rate. (You’ll also want to tip your driver.)

Don’t want to wait for delivery? That’s actually more of a money-saver in most cases. Grubhub+ members who order ahead through the service can opt to pick up their food, waive the delivery fee, and get a 5% credit back on the subtotal before tax. That credit can be applied to future orders through the app, which means frequent users can rack up a free meal or two fairly quickly.

The great part is that this deal is good even if you already have an existing Grubhub+ plan. You simply sign up for the freebie offer and it starts with your next billing cycle.

Bon appetit!

