Authorities identify 20-year-old man who died in STH 172 crash

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who died in a State Highway 172 crash last weekend.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, the man on the motorcycle who suffered fatal injuries was identified as Jayden T. Gardner.

Two other vehicles were involved, a car and an SUV. The woman driving the SUV was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and the sheriff's office continues to ask those who have information or may have witnessed the crash to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-4200.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 20-year-old man from the Village of Allouez died Saturday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on State Highway 172 over the Fox River.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at approximately 9:28 p.m. on the westbound bridge over the Fox River in the Village of Allouez, Brown County, Wisconsin.

Preliminary investigation shows two vehicles and one motorcycle were traveling westbound on State Highway 172 when the crash occurred.

The operator and sole occupant of a Honda CBR motorcycle was transported from the scene in critical condition and later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The identity of the man is being withheld at this time.

A 20-year-old Green Bay man driving a Porsche Macan was also involved in the crash. A 75-year-old Green Bay woman driving a Dodge Journey was involved in the crash and was later treated at a local hospital for suspected minor injuries.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate and process the scene. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Glenn's Towing, and the Brown County Highway Department also assisted at the scene.

