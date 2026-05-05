Treasurer of Allouez Softball Club accused of embezzling over $100K

ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — A trusted official of a local girls softball club was arrested and charged with embezzling tens of thousands of dollars over a period of years.

Mary Bauer was treasurer of the Allouez Girls Softball Club from 2013 to 2024. In that time, she's accused of stealing over $100,000, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint, prosecutors allege Bauer used the club's money for personal expenses—such as Netflix subscriptions and Starbucks—that were never approved by any other member of the club.

Hundreds of unauthorized transactions were found, totaling about $103,918 over the years, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors said in the complaint that Bauer admitted to owing the club about $28,000 and said she planned to sell her car to repay it.

Bauer is set to appear in court this afternoon.