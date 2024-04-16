Three people recovering following garage fire in Allouez

ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — Three people are recovering following a garage fire in Allouez.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said crews got the call for a possible garage fire in the 700 block of E. Briar Ln. just after 8:30 Monday night.

Firefighters quickly contained the damage to the garage after arriving on scene. They put the fire out within 10 minutes of being dispatched. The home had minimal smoke damage.

Investigators said all people living in the home evacuated before crews arrived but inhaled smoke trying to find a missing dog.

After the fire was out, firefighters safely rescued the dog.

The fire caused about $40,000 in damages. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Firefighters said the three homeowners are displaced. They are getting assistance from the Red Cross.