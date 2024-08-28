State Superintendent visits Green Bay area schools

ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — It's the first week of school for students across the Green Bay Area Public School District, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly met with students and teachers to welcome everyone back.

Dr. Underly's first stop was Doty Elementary School in Allouez where everyone is embracing the change.

Dr. Underly met with the principal, teachers and students to learn how they're promoting literacy for students who speak different languages.

There's also a referendum coming up for voters to consolidate Doty and Langlade, where Langlade would be closed, and Doty would expand to accommodate students' needs.

Doty's principal and Dr. Underly agree that it's great to be back and see the students already hard at work.

They say the community's support helps make these transitions feel seamless.

"Yeah, it's what's best for our kids, right? I do feel that the Green Bay community supports that, and that's really exciting," said Dr. Underly.

Dr. Underly also visited Banta Bilingual Elementary School in Menasha.

She says it's important to see the hands-on learning these students are getting and to accommodate their needs, especially after the pandemic.