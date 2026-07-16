Silver Alert: Gary Lee Eicher missing from Village of Allouez in Brown County

ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a missing 74-year-old man who is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Gary Lee Eicher was last seen between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Village of Allouez in Brown County, Wisconsin. He left his residence without any form of communication.

Eicher is described as a white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and gray, balding hair with a full beard. He wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

He may be traveling in a 1994 dark blue Chevrolet Geo Prizm with Wisconsin license plate 522PVS.

Anyone with information on Eicher's whereabouts is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 920-391-4750.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.