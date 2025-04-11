Looking to declutter? Recycle items for free in this clean-out event in Allouez

ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — Neighbors will have the opportunity to get rid of "anything with a cord" for free in the first-ever Great Green Bay junk drawer, garage and basement clean out event this weekend.

Several community organizations have joined forces to offer free recycling of "anything with a cord" electronics, appliances, as well as eyeglasses, hearing aids, printer cartridges, as well as new and gently used bikes.

The Great Green Bay junk drawer, garage and basement clean-out drive is running from 9 a.m to noon on Saturday, April 12, at the Resurrection Catholic Parish's east parking lot on 333 Hilltop Drive.

“What makes this event unique is not only the community partnership, but that the fees for Freon appliances (air conditioners, freezers, dehumidifiers) and for TVs/computer monitors is waived,” event organizer Kevin Erb said in a news release. “Everything from small electronics from your junk drawer to that broken garage fridge can be brought in."

Items like eyeglasses and hearing aids are assessed, repaired and provided to those in need, according to the organizers. Donated bicycles will also be repaired and refurbished for those in the community without reliable transportation.

The event is a joint effort of several community organizations, including the Allouez Lions Club, B3 Recycling Solutions, the Green Bay Spokes of Hope project and Resurrection Parish's Care for Creation committee.

For a full list of items accepted in the recycling drive, click here.