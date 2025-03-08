Watch Now
Green Bay Correctional adding 50 beds

ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) is adding 50 more beds — 25 per cell hall — according the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The DOC wrote in an email to NBC 26: "The additional beds will allow GBCI to accept persons in our care from other institutions as needed."

The additional beds will convert single-occupancy cells to double occupancy.

At its most recent count, the prison was already well over-capacity, with 1,085 inmates, in a facility designed for 749.

This comes as Governor Tony Evers proposes major prison reform statewide, including closing GBCI.

