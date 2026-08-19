ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — Three neighborhoods — Allouez, Green Bay and De Pere — are participating this year in Good Neighbor Week, an annual event helping homeowners take pride in their houses and neighborhoods through minor improvement projects.

Volunteers help those with support needs through landscaping, painting and other small tasks that improve the safety, accessibility and curb appeal of their neighbors' homes.

Project Manager Will Knaapen said volunteers benefit from the experience as much as the homeowners they help.

"It does take a village, and I don't think there's a better village," noted Knaapen.

The program typically focuses on those who need it most, like veterans, elderly homeowners and single parents.

Volunteers helped one Allouez neighbor this week with landscapping she's no longer physically able to do herself. She said she was appreciative of her neighbors' help.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Good Neighbor Week returns to help neighbors improve their homes

Allouez Good Neighbor Week runs through August 21. Green Bay's event runs September 21-25, and De Pere's is October 5-9.

Volunteers are still needed, and neighbors can sign up to help by clicking this link.