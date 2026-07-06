Allouez neighbors could see nearly 12% increase in water bills

ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — The Village of Allouez Water Department has applied for a water rate increase that would raise customers’ bills by about 11.8%, according to a press release from the village.

Village officials say the increase is needed because of a nearly 15% increase in infrastructure investment since the utility’s last rate case in 2021.

If approved, the average residential customer using 3,000 gallons of water per month would see their bill increase from $40.25 to $44.99, including the public fire protection charge.

The village is also asking for permission to switch from monthly billing to quarterly billing.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission, which regulates utility rates and services in the state, scheduled a virtual public hearing on the proposal for July 28 at 11 a.m. The public is invited to join the meeting by clicking here. The PSC also plans to livestream the hearing on its YouTube channel.

Neighbors can submit comments on the proposal online, by mail or during the hearing through July 30.

