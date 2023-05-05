After 3 years, COVID-19 no longer considered a pandemic

The World Health Organization declared Friday that COVID-19 is no longer a pandemic after three years and two months.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday at a news conference that the virus claimed the lives of 20 million people worldwide, but fewer have been dying from COVID-19 in recent months.

“For more than a year, the pandemic has been on a downward trend,” Tedros said. “With population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection, mortality decreasing and the pressure on health systems easing, this trend has allowed most countries to life as we knew it before COVID-19.”

Tedros said the WHO Emergency Committee recommended he end the COVID-19 global health emergency.

“But that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat,” Tedros said.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com