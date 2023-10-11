The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Comfortable athletic shoes that can be worn on the go are a must for women who are always on the move, and shoes that do double-duty — support you through a tough workout but also look cute and stylish with street clothes — give you more bang for the buck. No matter what, comfort is always a must. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes will keep your feet comfortable as you pound the pavement or go about your day running errands, and right now, Amazon is selling them for as low as $44, which is 40% off, during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

These shoes have a cult-like following and it’s easy to see why. They’re designed with an ultra-soft step and a heavy dose of cushioning. According to Adidas, the Cloudfoam offers “next level comfort with every step.” The rubber-soled textile shoes sport an upper mesh that is more breathable than leather — a good thing for hot, sweaty feet.

MORE: I’ve worn these white sneakers everywhere for the last 2 years

$45-$75 at Amazon

As if that weren’t enough, they come in an impressive array of colors to suit any style. Choose from classic black and white, a sleek all-black look, a midnight blue pair with metallic gold Adidas stripes, a variety of printed pairs including florals or leopard spots and even a textured pair with a luxe, boucle-like finish. With 44 different style options, you’re certain to find a pair you like! However, not every color is on sale, and the discounts vary across colors — as does the sizing available. You’ll want to select your size and check whether your favorite colorways are in stock. We found the best discounts ($44.95 at 40% off) on the core black and white/black/pulse mint colors.

The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are also sustainably crafted, made from high-performance recycled materials Adidas’ calls “Primegreen.” They contain no virgin polyester and are Global Recycle Standard Certified. (The company is planning to achieve climate neutrality across its value chain by 2050.)

One thing is certain: People who have bought these shoes really like them. With more than 83,000 global ratings, more than 65,000 people have given them a 5-star rating on Amazon.

MORE: These popular Hoka running shoe dupes are just $28

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.