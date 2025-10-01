Green Bay company hosts giveaway to help teachers engage students

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — To help teachers across the country keep students engaged in school, a Green Bay-based furniture company is giving away four classroom upgrades.

At Hillcrest Elementary, fifth-grade teacher Dana Ricker has seen firsthand the value of adaptive furniture to her students.

“When we had standard desks, I would say there was just a lot less talking,” said Ricker. “There was a lot less of the kids talking to each other and more of me lecturing towards them. Now, they really are driving their own learning.”

This fall, the school re-opened after a multimillion-dollar renovation that included the purchase of adjustable furniture.

Desks and chairs in the classroom have wheels, so Ricker can easily re-arrange the space to facilitate collaborative learning.

Students have a variety of seating options, from traditional chairs with sturdy support to stools and rocking chairs, with the heights of desks and seats adjustable.

“If I had to choose [a favorite seat], I’d pick the wobbly stools,” said fifth grader McKenzie Franke.

She stated that fifth grade is about building independence, and the opportunity to explore different furniture and classroom configurations is helping her realize how she learns best.

That’s insight Ricker says will help her students as they grow.

“When they’re studying in college or doing other things, they’re going to know what kind of space they need to be most successful," said Ricker.

Tony Besasie at KI, a Green Bay-based furniture company, agrees. He says that adaptive furniture helps students engage with their learning and connect with their peers.

This fall, the company is helping educators in other school districts transform their classrooms by giving away four $50,000 classroom furniture makeovers to K-12 teachers across the country.

“We just want to give back,” explained Besasie.

A survey of 705 American Federation of Teachers members found a significant number of educators in the nation anticipate spending up to $600 of their own money on classroom supplies this school year.

“Teachers will do a lot for their students,” noted Besasie. “Furniture and designing classrooms are a little bit out of their reach.”