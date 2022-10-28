Watch Now
Posted at 4:20 PM, Oct 28, 2022
NBC 26 and the Wisconsin Herd are looking for our starting five! This season, we’re giving five local kids the chance to interview players, coaches, broadcast talent, and fans of the Wisconsin Herd.  

Our Kid Reporters will get behind-the-scenes access and the chance to be featured at select Wisconsin Herd games on-air, online, and in the arena. To enter, go to the form below and submit a short video telling us why you should be a Wisconsin Herd Kid Reporter!

The contest begins on October 30, 2022, at 9:30 am Central Time (“CT”) and ends on November 30, 2022, at 5:00 pm CT

See the full contest rules below:

