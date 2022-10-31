Watch Now
Become the next NBC 26, Wisconsin Herd Kid Reporter

NBC 26 with the Wisconsin Herd kicked off its first-ever Kid Reporter contest to inspire the next generation of sports reporters.
Posted at 11:29 PM, Oct 30, 2022
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — NBC 26 and the Wisconsin Herd have teamed up to inspire the next generation of sports journalists with their joint Wisconsin Herd Kid Reporter Contest.

A group of young journalists auditioned for one of the five kid reporter slots during the Herd Fan Fest on Oct. 30.

Kids had the opportunity to practice their interviewing skills and on-camera presence in front of the NBC 26 team.

Brady Anderson even came up with his own sign-off.

"Brady Anderson, signing off! Goodbye Wisconsin!" he said.

The contest remains open, and parents can enter their children through the NBC26 contest page through Nov. 30.

Contest winners will have the chance to attend a special press conference with Herd players and get tickets to a Herd game.

