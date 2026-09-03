76-year-old Valders woman airlifted after vehicle-train crash in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 76-year-old Valders woman was airlifted for medical treatment after her car collided with a train in Manitowoc County on Wednesday.

The Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center received an automated iPhone crash-detection call at 3:32 p.m. Sept. 2 reporting a vehicle-train crash on Lenz Road, south of U.S. Highway 151 near Valders, with the driver trapped inside.

A preliminary investigation showed the car was traveling southbound on Lenz Road while a Canadian National train was traveling eastbound on the railroad tracks. The driver failed to yield the right of way at the railroad crossing.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported by ThedaStar for medical treatment.

Lenz Road remained closed until approximately 5:43 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information is being released at this time.

The following agencies assisted at the scene: Valders Fire & Ambulance, St. Nazianz Fire Department, St. Nazianz Police Department, Branch Fire Department, Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center, Town of Liberty, ThedaStar, Wisconsin State Patrol and Hi-Way 42 Garage.