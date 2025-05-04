Watch Now
3-year-old dies after being shot by 7-year-old in Marquette County

CRYSTAL LAKE — In Marquette County a three-year old child is dead after a shooting according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.

The child was shot by a seven-year old child on Saturday night. The tragic incident happened in the town of Crystal Lake.

“This is a devastating situation for everyone involved,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our hearts go out to the family and the community as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office says that more information will be released as the investigation continues.

