APPLETON, Wis. - The Timber Rattlers completed the come back to win their home opener against Quad Cities 3-2 on Saturday.

Mario Feliciano hit a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and send Wisconsin to a victory over the River Bandits.

The TRats are now 2-1 on the season. They finish the series against Quad Cities on Sunday afternoon.