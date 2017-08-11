Packers rookie Malachi Dupre leaves field on stretcher

Marisa DeCandido
9:51 PM, Aug 10, 2017
2:46 PM, Aug 11, 2017
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Packers rookie wide receiver Malachi Dupre left the team's preseason game on a stretcher early in the fourth quarter Thursday.

Dupre does have movement and feeling in all his extremities, the Packers said on Twitter. He was taken to the hospital.

Dupre dropped to the field after a big hit from Eagles safety Tre Sullivan in the fourth quarter.

While he was being taken off the field, he did give a thumbs up to the crowd.

Dupre was drafted by the Packers in the seventh round out of LSU. No word yet on exactly what the injury is.

 

