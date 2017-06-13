Suring cleaning up after damage from weekend's storm

SURING, Wis. -

Monday morning, homeowners in Oconto County cleaned up after strong thunderstorms moved through the area over the weekend.

Residents in and around the Village of Suring called insurance adjusters, removed tree branches, and looked for ways to fix property damage after storms Sunday afternoon.

"I seen the grill go flying across the deck," Rhonda Flynn said.

Flynn lives in between Suring and Gillette. She lost several trees and said it was frightening.

"It was very very loud and when the tree fell it shook," said Flynn. "You could tell something was going on, but I didn't know trees were falling. It was scary. We didn't know what was going on."

Flynn said her shed was also thrown into her pond.

Mike and Debbie School who live down the road from Flynn said a tree fell on their car.

"I was actually on the phone with my daughter and just sort of started screaming into the phone 'oh my gosh' I can't believe the tree fell on dad's jeep," said Debbie School. "So it was just kind of shocking".

Both Flynn and School had power Monday, but many in Suring were still waiting, like the Woodland Village Nursing home, that used generators.

Wisconsin Public Service Spokesman Matt Culled said about 90,000 people in Northeast Wisconsin and North Central Wisconsin were affected by the storm.

He said as of late Monday afternoon power had been restored to more than 72,000 customers and they expected the number to increase.